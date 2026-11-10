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Sen. Cruz Concludes Annual Review of Texas Service Academy Applicants

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 U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after his Service Academy Nominations Board completed its annual meeting to recommend qualified Texas candidates for nomination to America’s distinguished military service academies. Image courtesy of the office of Senator Cruz
 U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after his Service Academy Nominations Board completed its annual meeting to recommend qualified Texas candidates for nomination to America’s distinguished military service academies. Image courtesy of the office of Senator Cruz

Texas Border Business

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HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after his Service Academy Nominations Board completed its annual meeting to recommend qualified Texas candidates for nomination to America’s distinguished military service academies.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Lone Star State has a long and proud tradition of military service, and I applaud the exceptional young Texans seeking to serve our country. I want to thank each of the 25 members of my Service Academy Nominations Board for their time, expertise, and careful review of this year’s applicants. Their dedication to identifying the next generation of military leaders reflects the very best of Texas and our proud tradition of service to our nation.”

Sen. Cruz’s 2026 Service Academy Nominations Board members include:
Mike Berry – McKinney, Texas
Nick Breedlove – Fort Worth, Texas
Shaunte Cooper – League City, Texas
MacKenzie Cronin – College Station, Texas
Steven Fowler – Tuscola, Texas
Cameron Geoppinger – Fort Hood, Texas
Lisa Jaster – New Braunfels, Texas
Frank Kisner – Midland, Texas
Travis Koch – Houston, Texas
Samuel Krupa – San Antonio, Texas
Tim Lee – Rowlett, Texas
Erin Naranjo – Round Rock, Texas
Mary Owen – Lubbock, Texas
Gustavo “Gus” Rodriguez – El Paso, Texas
Laurianne Rodriguez – New Braunfels, Texas
Judith Schanno – Boerne, Texas
Dr. Annette L. Sobel – Lubbock, Texas
David Souther – Fort Worth, Texas
Jaime E. Tijerina – McAllen, Texas
Marc Ward – New Braunfels, Texas
Cat Ward – New Braunfels, Texas
Dr. James White – Houston, Texas
Allison Wilson – Schertz, Texas
Brian “Rowdy” Yates – Abilene, Texas
Coburn “Cobi” Yearian – Euless, Texas
 
BACKGROUNDSen. Cruz established the Board in 2013 to advise him on military service academy nominations. The Board is composed of service academy alumni, members of the National Guard and Reserves, additional active-duty and retired military leaders, former senior civilian U.S. Department of Defense officials, and other leaders and supporters of the military from across Texas. The Board assesses hundreds of military service academy applicants each year. The service academies will announce their admissions decisions in early 2027.
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