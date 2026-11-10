Sen. Cruz Concludes Annual Review of Texas Service Academy Applicants

Texas Border Business
HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after his Service Academy Nominations Board completed its annual meeting to recommend qualified Texas candidates for nomination to America’s distinguished military service academies.
Sen. Cruz said, “The Lone Star State has a long and proud tradition of military service, and I applaud the exceptional young Texans seeking to serve our country. I want to thank each of the 25 members of my Service Academy Nominations Board for their time, expertise, and careful review of this year’s applicants. Their dedication to identifying the next generation of military leaders reflects the very best of Texas and our proud tradition of service to our nation.”
|Sen. Cruz’s 2026 Service Academy Nominations Board members include:
|Mike Berry – McKinney, Texas
|Nick Breedlove – Fort Worth, Texas
|Shaunte Cooper – League City, Texas
|MacKenzie Cronin – College Station, Texas
|Steven Fowler – Tuscola, Texas
|Cameron Geoppinger – Fort Hood, Texas
|Lisa Jaster – New Braunfels, Texas
|Frank Kisner – Midland, Texas
|Travis Koch – Houston, Texas
|Samuel Krupa – San Antonio, Texas
|Tim Lee – Rowlett, Texas
|Erin Naranjo – Round Rock, Texas
|Mary Owen – Lubbock, Texas
|Gustavo “Gus” Rodriguez – El Paso, Texas
|Laurianne Rodriguez – New Braunfels, Texas
|Judith Schanno – Boerne, Texas
|Dr. Annette L. Sobel – Lubbock, Texas
|David Souther – Fort Worth, Texas
|Jaime E. Tijerina – McAllen, Texas
|Marc Ward – New Braunfels, Texas
|Cat Ward – New Braunfels, Texas
|Dr. James White – Houston, Texas
|Allison Wilson – Schertz, Texas
|Brian “Rowdy” Yates – Abilene, Texas
|Coburn “Cobi” Yearian – Euless, Texas
|BACKGROUNDSen. Cruz established the Board in 2013 to advise him on military service academy nominations. The Board is composed of service academy alumni, members of the National Guard and Reserves, additional active-duty and retired military leaders, former senior civilian U.S. Department of Defense officials, and other leaders and supporters of the military from across Texas. The Board assesses hundreds of military service academy applicants each year. The service academies will announce their admissions decisions in early 2027.