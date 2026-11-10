Sen. Cruz Concludes Annual Review of Texas Service Academy Applicants

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after his Service Academy Nominations Board completed its annual meeting to recommend qualified Texas candidates for nomination to America’s distinguished military service academies. Image courtesy of the office of Senator Cruz

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HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after his Service Academy Nominations Board completed its annual meeting to recommend qualified Texas candidates for nomination to America’s distinguished military service academies.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Lone Star State has a long and proud tradition of military service, and I applaud the exceptional young Texans seeking to serve our country. I want to thank each of the 25 members of my Service Academy Nominations Board for their time, expertise, and careful review of this year’s applicants. Their dedication to identifying the next generation of military leaders reflects the very best of Texas and our proud tradition of service to our nation.”

Sen. Cruz’s 2026 Service Academy Nominations Board members include: Mike Berry – McKinney, Texas Nick Breedlove – Fort Worth, Texas Shaunte Cooper – League City, Texas MacKenzie Cronin – College Station, Texas Steven Fowler – Tuscola, Texas Cameron Geoppinger – Fort Hood, Texas Lisa Jaster – New Braunfels, Texas Frank Kisner – Midland, Texas Travis Koch – Houston, Texas Samuel Krupa – San Antonio, Texas Tim Lee – Rowlett, Texas Erin Naranjo – Round Rock, Texas Mary Owen – Lubbock, Texas Gustavo “Gus” Rodriguez – El Paso, Texas Laurianne Rodriguez – New Braunfels, Texas Judith Schanno – Boerne, Texas Dr. Annette L. Sobel – Lubbock, Texas David Souther – Fort Worth, Texas Jaime E. Tijerina – McAllen, Texas Marc Ward – New Braunfels, Texas Cat Ward – New Braunfels, Texas Dr. James White – Houston, Texas Allison Wilson – Schertz, Texas Brian “Rowdy” Yates – Abilene, Texas Coburn “Cobi” Yearian – Euless, Texas

BACKGROUNDSen. Cruz established the Board in 2013 to advise him on military service academy nominations. The Board is composed of service academy alumni, members of the National Guard and Reserves, additional active-duty and retired military leaders, former senior civilian U.S. Department of Defense officials, and other leaders and supporters of the military from across Texas. The Board assesses hundreds of military service academy applicants each year. The service academies will announce their admissions decisions in early 2027.