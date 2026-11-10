DHR Health Brownsville Hosts Inspiring Weight Loss Support Group, Nov. 13th

Pictured on the left is DHR Health bariatric patient Sandra Cantu alongside her daughter, Jessica Wright. Having undergone weight loss surgery at DHR Health approximately two years ago, Cantu will share her personal journey at the upcoming DHR Health Weight Loss Support. Group meeting on November 13, 2026, at noon at the DHR Health Brownsville Multispecialty Clinic located at 4770 N. Expressway 77, Suite 30. Image courtesy of DHR Health

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Cameron County, Texas – If you are considering weight loss surgery, then Dr. Angela Lomas, DHR Health bariatric surgeon, invites you to her monthly weight loss support group to learn more about the bariatric journey.

DHR Health Brownsville Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Angela Lomas. Image courtesy of DHR Health.

The DHR Health Weight Loss Support Group meets on a monthly basis. At these meetings, Dr. Lomas meets with current bariatric patients in a group setting. Individuals who are interested in weight loss surgery are also invited to connect with other bariatric patients and ask Dr. Lomas questions about bariatric surgery.

At this month’s weight loss support group meeting, which will be held at noon on November 13, 2026, at noon at the DHR Health Brownsville Multispecialty Clinic located at 4770 N. Expressway 77, Suite 303 in Brownsville, DHR Health bariatric patient Sandra V. Cantu will be the guest speaker. She will discuss how bariatric surgery has changed her life for the better. Cantu’s daughter, Jessica Jo Wright, will join her mother to speak on the important role that family support plays in the life of a bariatric patient.

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