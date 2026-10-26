PSJA ISD’s Trunk or Treat themed PSJA Halloween Town, Oct 27th

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will host its 4th Annual Trunk or Treat: PSJA Halloween Town on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 6:00 pm – 7:30 PM at the PSJA Stadium North Parking lot, welcoming students, families, and community members for a free evening of Halloween fun. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

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PHARR, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will host its 4th Annual Trunk or Treat: PSJA Halloween Town on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 6:00 pm – 7:30 PM at the PSJA Stadium North Parking lot, welcoming students, families, and community members for a free evening of Halloween fun.

This annual event is part of PSJA ISD’s continued efforts to provide families with a safe and welcoming environment to celebrate Halloween together. PSJA campuses and departments will transform the event into PSJA Halloween Town, featuring decorated trunks and themed spaces where children can collect free candy while supplies last.

Attendees can look forward to:

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Visiting decorated trunks hosted by PSJA ISD campuses and department

Collecting free candy (while supplies last)

Enjoy free games and family-friendly activities

Participate in a costume contest

Celebrate Halloween alongside students, staff, and families from across the PSJA community

The event is FREE and open to the public.

WHAT: PSJA ISD to Host 4th Annual Trunk or Treat themed PSJA Halloween Town

WHEN: Tuesday, October 26, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

WHERE: PSJA Stadium North Parking Lot (703 E. Sam Houston Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577)

Courtesy image