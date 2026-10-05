PSJA ISD’s 27th Annual College Night with over 60 Colleges and Universities in Attendance, Oct. 6th

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) will host its 27th Annual PSJA College Night, giving students and families an opportunity to connect with more than 60 colleges, universities and military representatives from across Texas and the nation. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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SAN JUAN, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) will host its 27th Annual PSJA College Night, giving students and families an opportunity to connect with more than 60 colleges, universities and military representatives from across Texas and the nation.

Representatives will be available to answer questions and provide information about college admissions, financial aid, tuition, scholarships, and other higher education opportunities.

Students can also receive a meningitis vaccination or booster dose at the event. Most insurance plans are accepted. Students under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a photo ID.

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For more information: Visit psjaisd.us/collegenight, contact your campus Go Center, or call 956-354-2089.

WHAT: PSJA ISD to Host 27th Annual College Night with over 60 colleges and universities in

attendance



WHEN: Tuesday, October 6, 2026| 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

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WHERE: Dr. Daniel P. King PSJA College & University Center – U Building

704 W. Ridge Rd., San Juan, Texas 78589 (Entrance via Veterans & Bears Trail)

Courtesy image