PSJA ISD Honors Childhood Cancer Fighters with ‘Go Gold’ Event on Sept. 25

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD will honor National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a Go Gold for Childhood Cancer pre-game presentation at the PSJA Bears ECHS vs Weslaco High School football game on Friday, September 25, 2026, starting at 6:30 PM on the north side of the PSJA Stadium. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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PHARR- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD will honor National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a Go Gold for Childhood Cancer pre-game presentation at the PSJA Bears ECHS vs Weslaco High School football game on Friday, September 25, 2026, starting at 6:30 PM on the north side of the PSJA Stadium.

Every day in the United States, 42 families learn their child has cancer according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). September is designated as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about the impact of childhood cancer and support children and families affected by the disease.

During the Go Gold for Childhood Cancer pre-game presentation, PSJA ISD and the Greater Gold Foundation will be honoring children currently battling cancer.

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At our Go Gold for Childhood Cancer presentation, students, families, staff, and fans will come together to support local families navigating their hardest moments. Through their presence in gold attire, the football field will become a platform of hope and awareness. This show of support sends a powerful message that no child in the Rio Grande Valley faces this battle alone.

What: PSJA ISD to Honor National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Go Gold Presentation When: Friday, September 25, 2026, at 6:30 PM Where: PSJA Stadium (703 E. Sam Houston Blvd. Pharr, TX 78577)

Courtesy image