Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Lilly Groundbreaking In Houston

Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Eli Lilly and Company’s $6.5 billion active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site at Generation Park in Harris County. Photo: Office of The Governor

Texas Border Business

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HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Eli Lilly and Company’s $6.5 billion active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site at Generation Park in Harris County. The project is the largest investment in API manufacturing in Texas to date and will create more than 600 high-paying jobs.

The Governor was joined by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Lilly Chair and CEO Dave Ricks, Lilly Houston Site Head Diane Tennenhouse, San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer, and other local leaders and community partners. Photo: Office of The Governor

“Today’s announcement adds to Texas’ record-breaking job growth and further strengthens our position as the best state in the country for business,” said Governor Abbott. “Lilly’s $6.5 billion capital investment expands our healthcare dominance in the Lone Star State. Strategic investments like this one strengthen our global supply chain for healthcare and medicines right here in Texas.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott noted that Texas is a national leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Houston is home to the world’s largest medical center, and this Generation Park investment will add more than 600 high-paying jobs as part of a broader Texas life-sciences base that supplies medicines to patients across the country.

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A packed house in Houston for the Eli Lilly Groundbreaking

In September 2025, Governor Abbott announced Lilly’s plan to build the roughly 1 million-square-foot Harris County facility for domestic production of next-generation small molecule synthetic medicines, with an investment of more than $6.5 billion and more than 600 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $5.5 million has been extended to Lilly, and the project has been approved under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

The Governor was joined by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Lilly Chair and CEO Dave Ricks, Lilly Houston Site Head Diane Tennenhouse, San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer, and other local leaders and community partners.