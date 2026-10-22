PSJA ISD Bands Secure Superior Ratings and Advance in Pigskin Competition

All four Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school marching bands earned 1st Division ratings at the University of Interscholastic League (UIL) Pigskin Marching Contest held Saturday, October 17, 2026, at McAllen Stadium, securing their advancement to the next level of UIL Competition. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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MCALLEN, Texas – All four Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school marching bands earned 1st Division ratings at the University of Interscholastic League (UIL) Pigskin Marching Contest held Saturday, October 17, 2026, at McAllen Stadium, securing their advancement to the next level of UIL Competition.

See the gallery below with all 4 PSJA Marching Bands. All photos courtesy of PSJA ISD

The following bands earned 1st Division Ratings: PSJA ECHS Mighty Bear Band PSJA Memorial ECHS Machine Band PSJA North ECHS Raider Band PSJA Southwest ECHS Javelina Band

PSJA Memorial ECHS and PSJA Southwest ECHS will compete at the 5A Area Marching Contest on Saturday October 24 in Marcedes. PSJA ECHS and PSJA North ECHS will compete at the 6A Area Marching Contest on Saturday, October 31, in Laredo.



Congratulations to all four bands and best of luck at Area! To learn more about PSJA ISD’s Award Winning Fine Arts Program, visit www.psjaisd.us/whypsja.