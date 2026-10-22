Four Grants Totaling $3,000 Awarded to 3 McAllen ISD Elementary Chess Programs

Above, officials from McAllen ISD, RGV Chess and Learning Center plus the J. Gonzalez Law Firm stand with chess team students at McAllen ISD’s Alvarez Elementary on Oct. 19, 2026. Holding the check are McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez, Attorney J. Gonzalez and RGV Chess and Learning Center’s John Boyd. The grant was for $1,000 and is one of four grants received by the RGV Chess and Learning Center. The grants will benefit chess programs at Alvarez, Escandon and Seguin elementary schools. Image courtesy of McAllen ISD

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





McALLEN, Texas – Four grants awarded this month to the RGV Chess and Learning Center will give a boost to three McAllen ISD elementary school chess programs.

The schools are Alvarez, Escandon and Seguin. One grant came from the J. Gonzalez Law Firm Legacy of Learning Giveaway and three are outreach grants from the US Chess Federation.

The Legacy of Learning Giveaway grant was for $1,000 with the grand total of all four being $3,000. The grant money will go toward costs involved in memberships, registrations and travel.

- Advertisement -





The grants will cover 16 USCF memberships for each school. The memberships are needed to compete in any tournament. Each school will also receive eight complete tournament chess sets.