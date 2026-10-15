Pharr Partners with the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT NOW) Organization

Executive Director Norma Flores Ruiz from the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT NOW) Organization, along with community partners including representatives from Doctors’ Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Lone Star National Bank, was in attendance to thank the City of Pharr for its initiative to assist the organization in advocating, sharing resources, and working as a community partner. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

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Executive Director Norma Flores Ruiz from the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT NOW) Organization, along with community partners including representatives from Doctors’ Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Lone Star National Bank, was in attendance to thank the City of Pharr for its initiative to assist the organization in advocating, sharing resources, and working as a community partner.

“AACT is a nonprofit, nonpartisan voter education initiative whose mission is to make accurate voter information, civic education, and trusted election resources more accessible to the Rio Grande Valley,” said Flores-Ruiz. “Thank you for believing in AACT NOW and continuing to invest in civic engagement throughout our region. We’re incredibly grateful to the City of Pharr and to the AACT NOW community partnership,” she added.

Mayor Hernandez commented, “We’re always looking to do what’s best for our people in the City of Pharr, and we’re here to support you and to make sure our voice is heard,” he added. Through the partnership with the City of Pharr, AACT NOW has worked to increase voter turnout and encourage civic participation through trainings, education, and resources with Pharr city employees, including participating as volunteer deputy registrars to register people to vote and promoting AACT NOW’s “Touch Ten” outreach program to help increase voter turnout. For more information on AACT NOW program, visit www.AACTNOW.org.

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Information source: City of Pharr