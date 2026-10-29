Parade Float Registration Remains Open for City of Pharr’s Salute to Veterans Parade

The City of Pharr continues to accept applications from community members, businesses, organizations, and groups interested in participating in the annual Salute to Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Downtown Pharr. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, November 3. Courtesy image

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr continues to accept applications from community members, businesses, organizations, and groups interested in participating in the annual Salute to Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Downtown Pharr. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, November 3.



The parade will honor the men and women who have served our nation, bringing the community together to recognize and celebrate our veterans. Those interested in participating with a float are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline at pharr.jotform.com/262706126393963.



Media representatives are welcome to attend and cover the parade.



For more information, contact the City of Pharr Special Events Department at events@pharr-tx.gov or call (956) 402-2400.



DETAILS:

WHAT: Salute to Veterans Parade

WHEN: Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Downtown Pharr (200 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577)

PARADE FLOAT REGISTRATION: Apply online here

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Courtesy image