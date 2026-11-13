In the wake of Pope Leo XIV’s recent lung cancer diagnosis, public interest in the disease has surged, underscoring the important role prevention and early detection play in achieving better outcomes. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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By: Lorena Saenz Gonzalez

In the wake of Pope Leo XIV’s recent lung cancer diagnosis, public interest in the disease has surged, underscoring the important role prevention and early detection play in achieving better outcomes.

Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadly cancers in the United States, yet misconceptions and stigma continue to surround the disease. An estimated 229,410 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2026. In Texasalone, 14,260 will be diagnosed.1 Many people still view lung cancer as a “smoker’s disease,” but the reality is that anyone can develop it. And while routine screening can detect lung cancer early, when it’s most treatable, only about 18%of eligible Americans are getting screened.

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Lorena Saenz Gonzalez is the spouse of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and a member of the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families® Program.

Continue reading the full story at:

https://megadoctornews.com/op-ed-more-than-a-smokers-disease-why-lung-cancer-awareness-must-become-a-priority/