Greater Brownsville EDC Leader Gilberto Salinas Wins National Unsung Hero Award

The Greater Brownsville EDC (GBEDC) announced that President & CEO Gilberto Salinas was recognized with the Unsung Hero Award: Longtime Engagement at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2026 Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Greater Brownsville EDC (GBEDC) announced that President & CEO Gilberto Salinas was recognized with the Unsung Hero Award: Longtime Engagement at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2026 Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The award recognizes Salinas’ longstanding commitment to the economic development profession, his leadership, and his contributions to advancing economic opportunity in communities across Texas and beyond.

Earlier this year, Salinas was named one of the Top 100: Influential Pros to Know by the Texas Business Journals.

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With a career spanning more than two decades, Salinas has played a significant role in attracting transformative investments, strengthening regional economies, and mentoring the next generation of economic development professionals. His accomplishments include the recruitment and development of transformative projects such as SpaceX and Saronic Technologies to the Brownsville area. Salinas also recruited about a dozen companies in developing an aerospace and advanced manufacturing cluster in Kerrville, Texas, and has consulted other EDCs for Pittsburgh, New York, South Dakota and Puerto Rico.

“Economic development has always been about more than attracting companies or creating jobs. It’s about creating opportunities that change people’s lives and strengthen communities for generations to come,” said Salinas. “I’m incredibly honored by this recognition, but the most rewarding part of this work has always been the people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside and the communities we’ve been able to serve.”

In addition to receiving the award, Salinas participated in two conference sessions. He shared his personal “Why” behind his career in economic development, reflecting on the purpose and passion that continue to drive his work. He also moderated the panel “The Deal Room – Landing the Big One: Inside Louisiana’s SpaceX Deal,” bringing his experience in major investment attraction to a discussion on the strategies and partnerships behind transformational economic development projects.

Salinas’ career achievements have also earned him recognition as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers in 2021 and as a member of Development Counsellors International’s inaugural 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Economic Development.

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His latest recognition reflects his continued commitment to advancing the profession while helping position Greater Brownsville as a destination for investment, innovation, and economic opportunity.

Information source: Greater Brownsville EDC (GBEDC)