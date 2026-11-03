McAllen Wind Ensemble Honors Veterans with “250 Reasons to be Thankful”, Nov. 11th

The McAllen Wind Ensemble invites the Rio Grande Valley community to an evening of gratitude, remembrance, and American tradition with “250 Reasons to be Thankful,” on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Courtesy image

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McALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Wind Ensemble invites the Rio Grande Valley community to an evening of gratitude, remembrance, and American tradition with “250 Reasons to be Thankful,” on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

Presented in recognition of Veterans Day and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, this special performance will celebrate the spirit of thankfulness through music that honors the nation’s history, recognizes those who have served, and brings the community together in remembrance.

Under the direction of Music Director Roger Olivarez, the McAllen Wind Ensemble will perform a selection of music reflecting the American spirit, featuring traditional favorites that celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary and selections centered on gratitude and remembrance.

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A highlight of the evening will be a special tribute honoring veterans and their service to our country. The ensemble will be joined by the Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley, adding a meaningful collaborative element to this Veterans Day performance.

“250 Reasons to be Thankful” offers audiences an opportunity to reflect on the people, traditions, and shared experiences that have shaped our nation while recognizing the sacrifices made by those who have served.

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO GRATITUDE AND SERVICE

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, the concert provides an opportunity to celebrate the country’s musical heritage and reflect on the values, traditions, and history that continue to bring Americans together.

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Through a program of traditional American music, meaningful selections, and a special Veterans Day tribute, the McAllen Wind Ensemble hopes to create an evening that resonates with audiences of all generations.

The collaboration with the Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley further highlights the importance of music as a shared experience, bringing together local musical talent to honor a meaningful occasion.

CONCERT DETAILS

250 Reasons to be Thankful

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: McAllen Performing Arts Center

Featuring: McAllen Wind Ensemble and Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley

Music Director: Roger Olivarez

Community members, families, veterans, and music enthusiasts throughout the Rio Grande Valley are invited to attend this special performance.

For concert information, ticket details, and additional announcements, visit www.mcallenwindensemble.org.

ABOUT THE MCALLEN WIND ENSEMBLE

Founded in 1974, the McAllen Wind Ensemble has been a cornerstone of musical excellence in the Rio Grande Valley for more than five decades. Under the direction of Music Director Roger Olivarez, the ensemble brings together dedicated musicians from throughout the region to perform a diverse selection of wind band literature and themed programs.

The ensemble is committed to enriching the cultural life of South Texas through outstanding musical performances, community engagement, and opportunities for musicians to share their talents with audiences throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

The McAllen Wind Ensemble is supported by the City of McAllen, the McAllen Performing and Cultural Arts Foundation, and its community of patrons, sponsors, volunteers, musicians, and supporters.

For more information, visit www.mcallenwindensemble.org.