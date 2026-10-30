Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to Address McAllen Citizens League November 12th

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, Mario Reyna, Skylar Howell.. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez will present an update on county activities and initiatives during the McAllen Citizens League luncheon on November 12, 2026, at the DoubleTree Hotel in McAllen.

The meeting will also feature Mario Reyna, executive director of the Prosperity Task Force and RioPlex, and Skylar C. Howell, chairman of the Hidalgo County Future Leaders Council.

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The luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at 1800 South 2nd Street. The organization, which has hosted community luncheon meetings since 1952, brings together residents and public officials to discuss issues affecting the region.

Cortez, first elected county judge in 2018 and reelected in 2022, is serving his second term as Hidalgo County’s chief elected officer. He also serves as the county’s director of emergency management.

His administration has managed responses to several emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Hanna, and the February 2021 winter freeze.

In 2022, his Cooking School for Emergencies initiative received a Best Practices Award from the Texas Association of Counties.

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Cortez has also worked with government agencies and nonprofit organizations to establish the Hidalgo County Mental Health Coalition, an initiative intended to improve access to mental health services and reduce stigma.

In 2023, the county allocated American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide trauma therapy training for approximately 100 mental health professionals.

Another initiative established under Cortez is the Prosperity Task Force, which connects business leaders, policymakers, and community organizations to address poverty and economic opportunities.

Reyna, a retired U.S. Air Force captain, leads efforts involving more than 160 organizations and 14 working groups focused on economic development across the Rio Grande Valley and northern Tamaulipas, Mexico.

His professional background includes military financial management, higher education and workforce development. He previously served as dean of the Division of Business, Public Safety and Technology at South Texas College.

Howell, an administrative assistant in the Hidalgo County Judge’s Office, supports initiatives focused on economic mobility and community development.

Appointed chairman of the Hidalgo County Future Leaders Council in September 2026, Howell leads an initiative intended to encourage civic participation and develop emerging regional leaders.

The McAllen Citizens League is accepting reservations through November 9. Lunch is optional and costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Reservations may be made by calling (956) 681-2861 or through the organization’s online payment link at https://www.clover.com/pay-widgets/e1be54bf-0f38-4387-9e54-6e1f8abd2050.

Advance payment is recommended, although credit cards and checks will be accepted at registration. The organization reminds attendees that confirmed reservations must be paid.