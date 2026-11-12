Hidalgo County Leaders Outline Plans for Jobs, Economic Growth and Youth Retention

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, Mario Reyna, executive director of the Prosperity Task Force and RioPlex, and Skylar C. Howell, chairman of the Hidalgo County Future Leaders Council, gather following their presentation at the McAllen Citizens League luncheon on economic development, job creation, and youth retention in the Rio Grande Valley. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez joined Mario Reyna and Skylar C. Howell at a McAllen Citizens League luncheon to discuss efforts to reduce poverty, attract manufacturing investment and retain young professionals in the Rio Grande Valley.

The program, hosted by Citizens League President Elva Cerda, examined three initiatives: the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force, RioPlex and the Hidalgo County Future Leaders Council.

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Cortez said the county’s economic strategy focuses on education, employment, and improving opportunities for low-income residents.

He said the Prosperity Task Force works with community organizations to identify residents who need help, connect them with mentors and counseling, and address barriers such as transportation.

Cortez also emphasized the importance of creating jobs for residents who complete college or workforce training.

He cited migration figures showing net population losses to several Texas cities, including 990 residents to Corpus Christi, 860 to San Antonio, 480 to Dallas, 446 to Houston and 33 to Austin.

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Reyna, executive director of the Prosperity Task Force and RioPlex, said the region’s poverty rate had declined from 26.9% to 24.2%. He did not specify the period covered by those figures.

Reyna said fewer than 3% of Rio Grande Valley workers are employed in manufacturing, compared with approximately 6% statewide.

RioPlex seeks to attract industrial investment by promoting South Texas and northern Mexico as one economic region.

Reyna said the initiative represents approximately 3.5 million residents and brings together transportation infrastructure, international bridges, ports, airports and educational institutions.

Howell, chairman of the Hidalgo County Future Leaders Council, described a county-led initiative involving 16 young professionals ages 21 to 27.

The council aims to develop future leaders, encourage young residents to stay in the region, and give county officials younger residents’ perspectives on public policy.

Howell said the council has launched a countywide youth survey concerning data centers and plans to submit a report to Cortez and county commissioners by year’s end.

The council also plans a study of young residents’ priorities by the end of 2027.

“Our region is growing,” Howell told attendees before asking, “But growing for who?”

He said the council’s long-term objective is to help make Hidalgo County a destination where young professionals can build careers and take on community leadership roles.