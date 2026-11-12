Dr. Esmeralda Adame Leads Seventh Annual Blanket Drive Across Rio Grande Valley

Dr. Esmeralda Adame. Courtesy photo

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Dr. Esmeralda Adame is leading the seventh annual Spread the Warmth RGV Blanket Drive, a community initiative organized through the Persistence in Adversity Foundation to collect and distribute blankets to families and individuals in need throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

The 2026 campaign aims to collect 1,000 blankets before December 21, continuing an effort that Adame said has collected more than 8,600 blankets since its beginning in 2020.

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“The goal of the Spread the Warmth RGV Blanket Drive is to be a blessing to individuals throughout the Rio Grande Valley who are in need and have few resources,” Adame said.

Over the past six years, donated blankets have reached residents in Pharr, Mission, McAllen, Sullivan City, and surrounding communities, including colonias where families may have limited resources.

Adame said previous distributions have also benefited organizations and facilities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mujeres Unidas, Buckner’s Children’s Home, Casa Mami, McAllen Transitional Care Center, and nursing homes in Weslaco and Mission.

The annual effort receives support from businesses, nonprofit organizations, chambers of commerce, and individual donors.

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According to Adame, participating supporters include Coca-Cola, Vantage Bank, Taqueria Oviedo, VIDA, RGV Truss, VME Engineering, CL Scales & Systems, the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce.

The campaign encourages residents to contribute at least one blanket, emphasizing that individual donations can collectively help reach the annual goal.

“All we need is 1 blanket from 1,000 people to bless a family during the holidays!” Adame said.

Residents interested in participating can contact the Persistence in Adversity Foundation through Facebook or contribute financially through Cash App at $PIAF20 or Venmo at @foundation2020.

Blankets may also be delivered to participating drop-off locations. Donations will be accepted through December 21.

The foundation’s website, www.persistenceinadversity.com, provides another way for residents to learn about the organization.

Adame also encouraged community members to identify families who could benefit from receiving blankets during the winter season and contact the foundation.

The initiative operates under the social media campaign #SpreadthewarmthRGV, also promoted in Spanish as #abrigandoelvalle.

Adame said the campaign depends on community participation and the willingness of residents to help others.

“It does not take much to bless someone else; just a small donation can make a big difference to a family in need,” she said.

She encouraged individuals, businesses, and community organizations to participate before the collection deadline.

“A small act of kindness can mean much more to a family during winter,” Adame said.

Courtesy image