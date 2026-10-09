H-E-B Crowns 2026 Quest For Texas Best Winners

H‑E‑B named the winners of its 13th annual Quest for Texas Best, celebrating five standout small businesses and the Texas-made products poised to become customers’ next favorites. Selected from a record-breaking 978 entries representing more than 500 companies statewide, the five winners shared $110,000 in cash prizes, with the Grand Prize recipient earning the title of “Texas Best” and placement on H‑E‑B shelves. Image courtesy of HEB

Texas Border Business

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H‑E‑B named the winners of its 13th annual Quest for Texas Best, celebrating five standout small businesses and the Texas-made products poised to become customers’ next favorites. Selected from a record-breaking 978 entries representing more than 500 companies statewide, the five winners shared $110,000 in cash prizes, with the Grand Prize recipient earning the title of “Texas Best” and placement on H‑E‑B shelves.

In addition to the prize money presented to the five winners, the remaining five finalists were awarded $5,000 each, bringing the grand total to $135,000.

See more images from the the celebration in he gallery below. All photos courtesy of HEB

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The 2026 finalists brought a distinctly Texas mix of food, beverages, and general merchandise products to the competition, from frozen cookie dough, smoked sausage, and infused honey to seasonings, street-corn sauce, pet treats, and cocktail mixes. Together, they reflect the breadth of innovation emerging from small businesses across our state.

Since the program began in 2014, H‑E‑B has discovered more than 1,000 Texas-made products and awarded nearly $3 million in prize money, complemented by marketing support, mentoring, and opportunities designed to help small businesses scale.

THE 2026 H-E-B QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST WINNERS ARE:

Grand Prize Winner ($50,000): Sol Dias – Victor Garcia (Haltom City, TX)

– Victor Garcia (Haltom City, TX) First Place Winner ($25,000 ): La Fregona – Rafael Ayala (Bastrop, TX)

): – Rafael Ayala (Bastrop, TX) Second Place Winner ($15,000): Hive Food Co – Fatima Tanvir (Houston, TX)

– Fatima Tanvir (Houston, TX) Third Place Winner ($10,000) – TIED: Dean & Peeler Meats – Dustin Dean (Floresville)

– Dustin Dean (Floresville) Third Place Winner ($10,000) – TIED: UNCLE MARC’S – Marcus Perryman (Glenn Heights)

In addition to the top four winners, H-E-B surprised the remaining six finalists each with $5,000.