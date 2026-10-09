Governor Abbott Champions Parents’ Rights At Moms For Liberty Summit

Governor Greg Abbott championed parents’ rights in education and delivered the Welcome to Texas address at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit. Photo: Office of The Governor

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DALLAS – Governor Greg Abbott championed parents’ rights in education and delivered the Welcome to Texas address at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit.

“Parents are the most important decision-makers in a child’s life,” said Governor Abbott. “In Texas, we will ensure families always have a say in education and uphold the rights that belong to them.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized that schools are for education, not indoctrination, and that parents deserve transparency in curriculum. Photo: Office of the Governor

During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized that schools are for education, not indoctrination, and that parents deserve transparency in curriculum. The Governor also celebrated the historic education victories achieved in Texas, including signing the strongest parental right laws in the country, delivering the largest day-one school choice program in America, and signing the largest teacher pay raise in state history and record funding for public schools. He emphasized that school choice is the pathway to make Texas No. 1 in education.