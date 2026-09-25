Governor Names New Appointees to State Boards and Councils

Governor Abbott appointed Wendy Craven, Braxton Zella, and Corinna Holt Richter to the OneStar Foundation for terms set to expire on March 15, 2029. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – This week, Governor Greg Abbott selected multiple qualified candidates to serve on behalf of Texans.

OneStar Foundation – Governor Abbott appointed Wendy Craven, Braxton Zella, and Corinna Holt Richter to the OneStar Foundation for terms set to expire on March 15, 2029. The Foundation provides technical assistance, education, information, and other support to Texas’ extensive volunteer community and works to improve and strengthen the state’s volunteerism and community service infrastructure.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas – Governor Abbott appointed Clayton Ripley to the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on August 31, 2031. Additionally, the Governor named Dan West as chair of the Board. The TRS Board of Trustees manages retirement and other benefits for teachers and employees of the state’s public schools and institutions of higher education.

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Tenth Court of Appeals – Governor Abbott appointed Andrea Westerfeld to the Tenth Court of Appeals, Place 3, effective October 1, 2026, for a term set to expire December 31, 2028, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified