Governor Abbott Proclaims September 25th Dolly Parton Day

Governor Greg Abbott today proclaimed September 25, 2026 as Dolly Parton Day in Texas in tribute to the life of Dolly Rebecca Parton and her work on behalf of early literacy. Dolly Parton Image: Peabody Awards, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today proclaimed September 25, 2026 as Dolly Parton Day in Texas in tribute to the life of Dolly Rebecca Parton and her work on behalf of early literacy.

“Dolly Parton gave children the gift of a first book and a path to read,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas honors her life and her work. Today I proclaim Dolly Parton Day so families across our state remember a legend who put books in the hands of Texas children.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a free, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. The Dollywood Foundation reports that more than 74,500 children across Texas now receive books through the program and more than seventy local program partners operate in 90 Texas counties.

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September 25 is also Give Like Dolly Day, the Dollywood Foundation’s annual observance in support of local Imagination Library programs. Governor Abbott urges Texans to observe Dolly Parton Day with their families and support the local libraries and community partners that place books in the homes of young Texans.

Read the Governor’s proclamation here.