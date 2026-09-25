Check Your Car Seat: Nearly 1 in 2 Are Installed Incorrectly

Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children. Preventing these tragedies starts with parents ensuring their kids are buckled properly in the right car seat for their size and driving like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – Is your child’s car seat secure? For many Texas families, the answer is no.

Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children. Preventing these tragedies starts with parents ensuring their kids are buckled properly in the right car seat for their size and driving like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

Why this matters

Across the nation, 46% of child car seats are misused or are the wrong seat for a child’s size. To help keep kids safe, TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks and hands-on education for parents and caregivers across Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) invites parents and caregivers to schedule a free car seat safety check at any of its district offices across the state.

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The risks of improper car seat use

“Children are our most precious cargo,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “Parents will do anything to protect their little ones, and we’re helping them be sure their kids are buckled in safe when they’re infants and as they grow.”

In Texas last year, 583 children younger than 13 years old were seriously injured and 69 were killed in traffic crashes. Something as simple as a car seat safety check could avoid life-altering injuries or save a life.

How TxDOT is helping

In recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 20–26), TxDOT is conducting car seat events around the state, including in cities found to have low rates of correct car seat usage. Download the “2025 Survey of Child Restraint Use” here .

Throughout the year, parents and caregivers can visit LoveMyCarSeat.org to schedule a car seat check with a safety specialist at the nearest TxDOT office.



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Common car seat mistakes

Choosing the wrong seat for a child’s age and size. Putting harness straps through the wrong slots. Incorrectly positioning the chest clip. Securing the harness or car seat too loosely. Using the wrong seat belt path.

Car seats save lives, but only if used correctly. Common mistakes include:

Texas Child Passenger Safety Law

Buckling kids properly in a car seat isn’t just the best way to keep them safe, it’s also the law. Children younger than 8 years old must ride in a child car seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If they aren’t secured, fines for drivers can reach $250.

Love My Car Seat is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.