Edinburg Veterans Day Parade Entry Deadline is Oct. 29th

The City of Edinburg is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Day Parade, honoring past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The parade will take place along Closner Boulevard—affectionately known as the “Boulevard of Heroes”—on Saturday, November 7, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Day Parade, honoring past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The parade will take place along Closner Boulevard—affectionately known as the “Boulevard of Heroes”—on Saturday, November 7, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m.

The procession will step off from Richard R. Flores Stadium, located at the intersection of 1800 S. Stadium Dr. and Mark Peña Dr., and conclude at Closner Boulevard and Kuhn Street. Community members, schools, non-profit organizations, and veterans’ groups are invited to participate FREE of charge by entering a float or decorating businesses along the parade route.

Standard participant entries carry a $50 registration fee, while political entries are welcome for $250 and will be placed at the end of the procession to honor the spirit of the event.

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All interested participants must complete a brief entry form to assist with announcements during the lineup. Entrants are also encouraged to join the Most Patriotic Float Competition, where entries will be judged on overall appearance, with trophies awarded for first, second, and third place. Please note that vehicles smaller than a standard pickup truck bed are ineligible for the competition.

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Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.

Float Lineup: 7 a.m. (Float judging at 8:30 a.m.)

Location: Parade begins at Richard R. Flores Stadium & concludes at Closner & Kuhn St.

For competition details, registration information, and additional updates, please visit edinburgarts.com/veteransparade. This event is organized by the Edinburg Cultural Arts Department. For more information, please call (956) 388-8224 or visit edinburgarts.com.

The City of Edinburg is committed to making its events accessible to people of all abilities. Anyone with accessibility questions or accommodation requests may contact the City Secretary’s Office at (956) 388-8204 at least 14 days prior to the event.