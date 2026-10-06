Edinburg Hosts Free Fall Festival & Halloween Celebration on Oct. 29

The City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to welcome the community to its loteria-themed Fall Festival on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to welcome the community to its loteria-themed Fall Festival on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes as they join city staff for what promises to be a spooktacular event!

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road. The festivities aim to provide a safe and fun alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, allowing attendees of all ages to enjoy a family-friendly evening ahead of the spookiest day of the year.

Residents are encouraged to fill their baskets with candy at the festival’s trunk-or-treat, participate in age-division and group costume contests, enjoy an assortment of games and rides, and eat delicious foods from several local vendors. The Fall Festival will also feature a pumpkin patch, perfect for photos with family and friends.

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The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 381-5631.

Who: City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department What: Fall Festival Where: Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria Road When: Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m.