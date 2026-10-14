Edinburg Cultural Arts hosts UFO play “Fire in the Sky” Table Read, Oct. 15th

The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department invites the community to a special table read for the UFO play Fire in the Sky, featuring cast members on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. This special event is free and open to the public. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department invites the community to a special table read for the UFO play Fire in the Sky, featuring cast members on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. This special event is free and open to the public.

The table read offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience the story of Fire in the Sky through a live reading by members of the play’s cast. Guests can hear the performers bring the narrative to life while learning more about the iconic Edinburg UFO encounter—an event that helped spark widespread interest in the unexplained and continues to capture the public’s imagination.

This gathering officially kicks off the City of Edinburg’s upcoming UFO Festival, scheduled for November 19–21, 2026. The exclusive table read provides an exciting sneak peek into the out-of-this-world programming and experiences featured at this year’s festival.

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Whether attendees are longtime UFO enthusiasts, fans of the iconic Fire in the Sky book and its new stage adaptation, or simply curious about the unexplained, this event is not to be missed. Admission is free, and all are welcome.



Event Details Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission: Free and open to the public Location: Edinburg Municipal Auditorium, 200 N 7th Ave, Edinburg

This program is organized by the Edinburg Cultural Arts Department. For more information, the public can visit the Edinburg Arts, Culture, and Events Center at 315 W. McIntyre St., call (956) 388-8224, or go to edinburgufo.com.

Information source: City of Edinburg

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