Don’t Miss Free College Application Week, Oct. 12-18

Free College Application Week is Oct. 12-18, 2026. Next week, Texas residents can apply to undergraduate programs at any public college or university in the state at no cost. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – Free College Application Week is Oct. 12-18, 2026. Next week, Texas residents can apply to undergraduate programs at any public college or university in the state at no cost.

“Next week, a Texas student can apply to any public college or university and pay no application fee,” said Governor Abbott. “I froze undergraduate tuition and fees through the 2026-27 academic year to keep costs down for Texas students. A three-year bachelor’s degree could cut the total bill further and save as much as $35,000. These steps will create a stronger Texas for generations to come.”

Free College Application Week is a key part of Governor Abbott’s college affordability efforts. Since 2023, the Governor has directed all public colleges and universities to freeze undergraduate tuition rates. That freeze remains in place through the 2026-27 academic year for two-year and four-year institutions. In August, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) to develop a statewide framework for three-year bachelor’s degree pathways in high-demand, high-wage fields. A three-year degree could cut the cost of a bachelor’s degree by up to 25 percent and save students $15,000 to $35,000.

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“Free College Application Week is another way Texas makes it easier and affordable for students to plan for and advance their education,” said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “All prospective students should take full advantage of this opportunity, which can save them hundreds of dollars as they apply to their chosen public Texas colleges and universities.”

Signed into law by Governor Abbott, Free College Application Week requires every public college and university to waive admission application fees for Texas residents who apply through ApplyTexas to an undergraduate program. Last year, more than 260,000 applications were submitted during Free College Application Week.

Prospective students can utilize My Texas Future and the Direct Admissions program to streamline their college search, evaluate workforce needs, and identify educational programs that fit their career goals. Students can also compare the tuition, location, and value of various credential programs.

Applicants must apply through ApplyTexas to take advantage of Free College Application Week and submit their application no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2026. For details on residency status, see the Texas Residency Guidelines.