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Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 10-19-26

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Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes
Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

ttec Hiring Event 

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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EFGcztvVA

Kumori Group Hiring Event

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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1bd1iM8Tsq

Bolt Security Hiring Event

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DMoCUzkyz

L&R Hiring Event

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

9 am – 1 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1ExpiiNwym

Axon River Information Session

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Thursday, October 22, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DstH1XjYx

American Surveillance Co. Hiring Event

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Thursday, October 22, 2026

9 am – 11 am

Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EyhJv5RRT

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