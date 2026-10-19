Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 10-19-26

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

ttec Hiring Event

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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EFGcztvVA

Kumori Group Hiring Event

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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1bd1iM8Tsq

Bolt Security Hiring Event

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DMoCUzkyz

L&R Hiring Event

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

9 am – 1 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1ExpiiNwym

Axon River Information Session

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Thursday, October 22, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DstH1XjYx

American Surveillance Co. Hiring Event

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Thursday, October 22, 2026

9 am – 11 am

Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EyhJv5RRT