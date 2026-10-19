Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 10-19-26

Texas Border Business
Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.
ttec Hiring Event
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503
https://www.facebook.com/share/1EFGcztvVA
Kumori Group Hiring Event
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.7 Mission, TX 78572
https://www.facebook.com/share/1bd1iM8Tsq
Bolt Security Hiring Event
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DMoCUzkyz
L&R Hiring Event
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
9 am – 1 pm
Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572
https://www.facebook.com/share/1ExpiiNwym
Axon River Information Session
Thursday, October 22, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DstH1XjYx
American Surveillance Co. Hiring Event
Thursday, October 22, 2026
9 am – 11 am
Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539