Market on Main Brings Oktoberfest Fun to Downtown McAllen, Oct. 24th

Market on Main is bringing Oktoberfest festivities to Downtown McAllen this October, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a lively evening filled with local shopping, great food, live music and festive fun. Main Street will transform into a vibrant outdoor market where the community can celebrate the season while supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs. Image courtesy of The City of McAllen

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – Market on Main is bringing Oktoberfest festivities to Downtown McAllen this October, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a lively evening filled with local shopping, great food, live music and festive fun. Main Street will transform into a vibrant outdoor market where the community can celebrate the season while supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Shoppers can explore a variety of vendors offering handcrafted goods, boutique fashion, jewelry, home décor, specialty items and more. With Oktoberfest-inspired festivities, food and drinks, and live entertainment, the event offers a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends and visitors looking to enjoy a festive fall evening in Downtown McAllen.

Market on Main is a free-admission, family-friendly and dog-friendly event, offering an opportunity to shop local, enjoy the entertainment and experience the energy of Downtown McAllen.

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Courtesy image

WHO: ​Explore McAllen, McAllen Chamber of Commerce, Retail and Business Development Department, Visit McAllen WHAT: ​Market on Main: Featuring more than 300 vendors, live music, artists, food, drinks, and family-friendly fun WHEN: ​Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (New expanded hours) WHERE: ​Downtown McAllen | Main Street between Ash Avenue and Gumwood Avenue, Beech Avenue from Main Street to Broadway, and Archer Park WHY: ​Market on Main celebrates the season while highlighting local small businesses, artisans, and downtown McAllen as a vibrant community gathering place.

Street Closures for Upcoming Market on Main October 24, 2026

Closures will be in effect for less than 24 hours

With Market on Main in full effect, plan to seek alternate routes on Saturday, October 24, 2026, as Main Street will be closed from Gumwood Avenue to Ash Avenue, and Beech Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Broadway, from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. These closures will help secure the streets and surrounding area for businesses, vendors and participants of this fall’s Market on Main event.



Free parking will be available in the garage next to Casa de Palmas, located at 101 North Main Street. Thank you for helping the Traffic Operations Department keep all participants and attendees safe during this event.

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For more information, visit Explore McAllen: https://www.exploremcallen.com/

For questions on closures, call the Traffic Operations Department at (956) 681-2715.