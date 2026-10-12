Workforce Solutions, Jobs Update, 10-12-26

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

Kumori Group Hiring Event

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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/1HYE5c62JW

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Bolt Security Hiring Event

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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DKgvnse9j

Staff Force Hiring Event

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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Staff Force Personnel Services 618 N. McColl Rd. McAllen, TX 78501

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DrJjAngqA

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session

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Thursday, October 15, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CEhyqT42B

cinch Hiring Event

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Thursday, October 15, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.1 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CR6WNRPvH

Southern Landscapes Hiring Event

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Thursday, October 15, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/14zUxv5CDLz