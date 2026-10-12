Workforce Solutions, Jobs Update, 10-12-26

Texas Border Business
Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.
Kumori Group Hiring Event
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Edinburg 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539
https://www.facebook.com/share/1HYE5c62JW
Bolt Security Hiring Event
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DKgvnse9j
Staff Force Hiring Event
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Staff Force Personnel Services 618 N. McColl Rd. McAllen, TX 78501
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DrJjAngqA
U.S. Border Patrol Information Session
Thursday, October 15, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CEhyqT42B
cinch Hiring Event
Thursday, October 15, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.1 Mission, TX 78572
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CR6WNRPvH
Southern Landscapes Hiring Event
Thursday, October 15, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503