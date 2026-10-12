McAllen Public Utility Hosts 3rd Annual RGV Utility Conference, Oct. 28-30

McAllen Public Utility (MPU) is preparing to host the 3rd Annual Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Utility Conference, bringing utility professionals and industry experts together October 28–30 at the McAllen Convention Center.Image for illustration purposes. Bgd McAllen Convention Center Facebook

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







McALLEN, Texas – McAllen Public Utility (MPU) is preparing to host the 3rd Annual Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Utility Conference, bringing utility professionals and industry experts together October 28–30 at the McAllen Convention Center. Last year’s conference welcomed 433 attendees, providing a strong foundation for this year’s gathering of utility professionals and industry experts.

The 2 ½-day conference will feature speakers covering water and wastewater topics, as well as other subjects relevant to today’s utility professionals. Attendees will also have opportunities to connect with exhibitors and vendors, explore industry products and services, and participate in breakout sessions throughout the conference.

A special highlight of this year’s conference will be keynote speaker Colonel Michael E. Fossum ’80, United States Air Force Reserve (Ret.), Vice President of Texas A&M University, Chief Operating Officer of the Galveston Campus and Superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy. A former NASA astronaut and commander of the International Space Station, Fossum brings a unique perspective on leadership, teamwork and problem-solving from a career that took him from McAllen to outer space.

- Advertisement -





Fossum retired from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in 2017 after three space flights, 194 days in space and seven spacewalks. During his final mission in 2011, he served as Commander of the International Space Station. He also has more than 2,000 hours of flight experience in 35 different aircraft and holds advanced degrees in systems engineering and space science.

A McAllen native, Fossum grew up in the community before earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University and beginning his career as a U.S. Air Force officer.

“Hosting the third annual RGV Utility Conference gives us the opportunity to bring together professionals who share a common commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient utility services,” said Mark Vega, P.E., General Manager of McAllen Public Utility. “From learning about new developments in the industry to sharing experiences and ideas with colleagues, this conference offers something valuable for everyone who works in the utility field. We are excited to welcome everyone to McAllen for this year’s conference.”

The conference will provide attendees with opportunities to earn professional development hours, with PDHs available for Professional Engineers and TCEQ CEUs requested. A TCEQ-approved Resiliency Class will also be offered following the conclusion of the conference.

Attendees will have access to exhibitors and vendors throughout the event, with breakout sessions providing additional opportunities to learn about products, services and solutions available to the utility industry.

- Advertisement -







The conference will also provide meals throughout the event, including lunch on Wednesday, a light breakfast and lunch on Thursday, and a light breakfast on Friday.

The RGV Utility Conference brings utility professionals together to exchange knowledge, build connections and explore solutions that can help strengthen the industry across the region. The conference will take place Wednesday, October 28, through Friday, October 30, at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

As the host city, McAllen offers visitors a variety of convenient accommodations, dining, shopping and entertainment options, making it easy for those traveling from throughout the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to make the most of their conference experience.

For registration and additional conference information, visit the event website:

RGV Utility Conference Registration & Information