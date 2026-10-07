Weslaco Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month and Recognizes Mexican Consulate

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez warmly welcomes Mexican Consul Jesús Alejandro Cano Sánchez with a handshake in the Weslaco City Commission chambers during the Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation ceremony on October 6, 2026. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

WESLACO, Texas — The City of Weslaco held a Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation ceremony on October 6, 2026, recognizing the history, culture, traditions, and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community while also acknowledging the Mexican Consulate’s work.

In a press release to Texas Border Business, the Mexican Consulate said its representatives attended the ceremony. Consul Jesús Alejandro Cano Sánchez received special recognition for his career in the Mexican Foreign Service and his commitment to strengthening ties between Mexico and Rio Grande Valley communities.

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Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez, City Commissioners, and senior city officials gather with Mexican Consul Jesús Alejandro Cano Sánchez in the City Commission chambers during the Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation ceremony and recognition of the Mexican Consulate on October 6, 2026. Courtesy photo.

The proclamation recognized Hispanic and Latino contributions to the region’s development, the Consulate said. The recognition of Cano Sánchez also acknowledged the diplomatic and community relationships that connect Mexico with communities throughout the Valley.

“We thank Weslaco Mayor Adrián González and the City Commission for this meaningful recognition and for acknowledging the Consulate’s work on behalf of our community,” the Consulate said.

The ceremony brought together two forms of recognition — Weslaco’s proclamation celebrating Hispanic heritage and its acknowledgment of the Mexican Consulate through the distinction presented to Cano Sánchez. The Consulate identified his professional service and work strengthening relationships with Valley communities as the reasons for his recognition.

Weslaco’s ties with Mexico include a formal sister-city relationship with Río Bravo, Tamaulipas. In announcing that agreement, the city described cooperation, international goodwill, and mutual understanding as objectives of the partnership.

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The agreement provides for exchanges of ideas and information in economic, social, cultural, professional and technical activities. Río Bravo’s municipality includes Nuevo Progreso and neighboring communities south of the border, according to the city’s account.

Mexican Consul Jesús Alejandro Cano Sánchez proudly holds Weslaco’s Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation in the City Commission chambers during the October 6, 2026, ceremony, which also recognized his service and the Mexican Consulate’s work with Rio Grande Valley communities. Courtesy photo.

Those municipal connections form part of Weslaco’s established relationship with Mexico. Under the current administration led by González, the October 6 ceremony continued that tradition by recognizing Hispanic heritage and the Mexican Consulate’s service to the community.

Weslaco’s recent economic development efforts also document continued cooperation with Mexican organizations. In November 2025, the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation announced the Weslaco Abre sus Puertas binational investment forum in partnership with CANACINTRA, Mexico’s National Chamber of the Transformation Industry.

That announcement identified manufacturing, logistics, and cross-border business expansion as topics and listed González to deliver opening remarks. The planned program included presentations on industrial properties, international bridges and assistance for companies establishing operations in the United States.

The October 6 proclamation addressed cultural heritage, while the distinction presented to Cano Sánchez recognized his service and commitment to Mexico’s relationships with Valley communities. In its message to Texas Border Business, the Consulate thanked Weslaco’s mayor and commissioners for acknowledging that work alongside the broader contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community.