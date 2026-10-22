San Juan Welcomes First Chick-fil-A Restaurant, Oct 29th 

A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the San Juan community on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at 6:30 a.m., creating approximately 95 full-and-part-time jobs. Chick-fil-A, Inc. selected Rodrigo Ortega as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Shops at Chavez. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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SAN JUAN, Texas (Oct. 22, 2026) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the San Juan community on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at 6:30 a.m., creating approximately 95 full-and-part-time jobs. Chick-fil-A, Inc. selected Rodrigo Ortega as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Shops at Chavez.

Located at 601 N Cesar Chavez Road, Chick-fil-A Shops at Chavez will serve Guests Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, third-party delivery, mobile pick-up and Mobile Thru.

To celebrate, Ortega and team are inviting the community to show their spots at a Moove-In Party on opening day! Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, Guests of all ages are invited to join the fun. Anyone who visits the restaurant on opening day dressed in cow spots can redeem one free entrée* or kid’s meal inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

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Information source: Chick-fil-A