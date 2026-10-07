Road Closures Start Thursday, Oct. 8th at 1 PM for Pharr’s Avocado Festival

Texas Border Business
PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr is providing the following road closure and access information ahead of the 2026 Avocado Festival, taking place Saturday, October 10, in Downtown Pharr.
Road closures will begin Thursday, October 8, and remain in effect through Sunday, October 11, as crews prepare for and clean up after the festival.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
Closures begin at 1:00 PM
Hard Closures:
- Business 83 from Aster Street to Birch Street
- Cage Boulevard (281) from State Avenue to Cherokee Avenue
Soft Closures:
- Caffery Street & Cage Boulevard
- Bluebonnet Street & Business 83
- Kelly Avenue & Cage Boulevard
- East/West Cherokee Avenue & Cage Boulevard
IMPORTANT PARKING INFORMATION:
All vehicles parked within the closure area must be removed by 1:00 PM Thursday, including:
- Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Kelly Avenue
- Business 83 from Aster Street to Birch Street
- East Park Avenue from Cage Boulevard to Athol Street
Businesses within the closure area are encouraged to remain open. Pedestrian access to businesses will remain available.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
Additional closures begin at 8:00 AM
The hard closure on Cage Boulevard will expand to include South Cage Boulevard from Clark Avenue to Kelly Avenue.
Additional closures will be in place at:
- Bluebonnet Street & Business 83
- Clark Avenue & Cage Boulevard
- Athol Street & Park Avenue
- Caffery Street & Athol Street
- Caffery Street & Bluebonnet Street
- Cherokee Avenue & Athol Street
- South Aster Street & Cherokee Avenue
- Park Avenue & Aster Street
- South Bluebonnet Street & Park Avenue
Vehicles parked on East and West Park Avenue from Athol Street to Bluebonnet Street must be relocated by 8:00 AM Friday.
Parking lots on both sections of West Park Avenue will remain open Thursday and Friday morning to provide nearby businesses with access for customers and employees. These lots will close at 12:00 PM Friday for final festival setup.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10
AVOCADO FESTIVAL
Hard and soft road closures will remain in effect throughout the festival.
Security checkpoints will be located throughout the festival grounds.
From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, festival staff will be cleaning and preparing the grounds. During this time, unauthorized individuals will not be permitted inside the festival area.
Festival gates open to the public at 2:00 PM.
- Free admission from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Beginning at 5:00 PM, admission is $5 for everyone over age 5
- Residents within the festival grounds must show proof of residency at security checkpoints
- Only authorized personnel will be permitted inside the secured area before gates open
- Businesses within the festival grounds may remain open and are encouraged to do so
Businesses planning to remain open during the festival are encouraged to contact the City of Pharr Special Events Department at (956) 402-2400 to coordinate access and promotion.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11
All street closures are expected to be lifted by 10:00 PM Sunday.
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