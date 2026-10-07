Road Closures Start Thursday, Oct. 8th at 1 PM for Pharr’s Avocado Festival

Road closures will begin Thursday, October 8, and remain in effect through Sunday, October 11, as crews prepare for and clean up after the festival. Courtesy image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr is providing the following road closure and access information ahead of the 2026 Avocado Festival, taking place Saturday, October 10, in Downtown Pharr.



Road closures will begin Thursday, October 8, and remain in effect through Sunday, October 11, as crews prepare for and clean up after the festival.

Street closures are designated in the graphic from the City of Pharr. Courtesy image



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

Closures begin at 1:00 PM

Hard Closures:

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Business 83 from Aster Street to Birch Street

Cage Boulevard (281) from State Avenue to Cherokee Avenue

Soft Closures:

Caffery Street & Cage Boulevard

Bluebonnet Street & Business 83

Kelly Avenue & Cage Boulevard

East/West Cherokee Avenue & Cage Boulevard

IMPORTANT PARKING INFORMATION:

All vehicles parked within the closure area must be removed by 1:00 PM Thursday, including:

Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Kelly Avenue

Business 83 from Aster Street to Birch Street

East Park Avenue from Cage Boulevard to Athol Street

Businesses within the closure area are encouraged to remain open. Pedestrian access to businesses will remain available.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

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Additional closures begin at 8:00 AM

The hard closure on Cage Boulevard will expand to include South Cage Boulevard from Clark Avenue to Kelly Avenue.

Additional closures will be in place at:

Bluebonnet Street & Business 83

Clark Avenue & Cage Boulevard

Athol Street & Park Avenue

Caffery Street & Athol Street

Caffery Street & Bluebonnet Street

Cherokee Avenue & Athol Street

South Aster Street & Cherokee Avenue

Park Avenue & Aster Street

South Bluebonnet Street & Park Avenue

Vehicles parked on East and West Park Avenue from Athol Street to Bluebonnet Street must be relocated by 8:00 AM Friday.



Parking lots on both sections of West Park Avenue will remain open Thursday and Friday morning to provide nearby businesses with access for customers and employees. These lots will close at 12:00 PM Friday for final festival setup.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

AVOCADO FESTIVAL

Hard and soft road closures will remain in effect throughout the festival.

Security checkpoints will be located throughout the festival grounds.

From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, festival staff will be cleaning and preparing the grounds. During this time, unauthorized individuals will not be permitted inside the festival area.

Festival gates open to the public at 2:00 PM.

Free admission from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Beginning at 5:00 PM, admission is $5 for everyone over age 5

Residents within the festival grounds must show proof of residency at security checkpoints

Only authorized personnel will be permitted inside the secured area before gates open

Businesses within the festival grounds may remain open and are encouraged to do so

Businesses planning to remain open during the festival are encouraged to contact the City of Pharr Special Events Department at (956) 402-2400 to coordinate access and promotion.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

All street closures are expected to be lifted by 10:00 PM Sunday.

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