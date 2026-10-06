RGV Cartilage Restoration Expert Dr. Daniel Romanelli Celebrates 100th MACI Procedure

DHR Health is pleased to announce that Orthopedic Sports Surgeon Dr. Daniel Romanelli has achieved his 100th MACI procedure. He was the first orthopedic surgeon to perform the MACI procedure in the Rio Grande Valley, an advanced cartilage restoration procedure for treating certain knee cartilage injuries. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – DHR Health is pleased to announce that Orthopedic Sports Surgeon Dr. Daniel Romanelli has achieved his 100th MACI procedure. He was the first orthopedic surgeon to perform the MACI procedure in the Rio Grande Valley, an advanced cartilage restoration procedure for treating certain knee cartilage injuries.

MACI® is considered a cutting-edge, autologous acellularized scaffold product designed to treat single or multiple symptomatic, full-thickness cartilage defects of the adult knee. The procedure involves harvesting the patient’s own cartilage cells, expanding them, and implanting them onto a membrane that is custom-sized and shaped to fit the defect. This technique allows for more precise and effective cartilage repair, potentially leading to improved outcomes for patients suffering from knee cartilage damage.

Continue reading the full story at: