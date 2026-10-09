PSJA ISD’s 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade, Oct. 10th

Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD), in partnership with the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo, will host the 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade on Saturday, October 10, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m. in San Juan, Texas. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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PHARR – Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD), in partnership with the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo, will host the 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade on Saturday, October 10, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m. in San Juan, Texas.

The PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade will bring the community together to launch PSJA ISD’s Red Ribbon Week, encouraging students, families, and community members to make positive, drug-free choices. This year’s campaign embraces the message, “Be a hero. Stay drug-free.”

The parade will showcase the energy and creativity of PSJA ISD students and staff, featuring performances from district bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams, as well as colorful floats carrying messages of prevention and wellness. The event serves as an opportunity for the tri-city community to stand together in support of healthy choices, positive role models, and a drug-free future for local youth.

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The parade will start at Nebraska and 8th Street at the San Juan City Hall and end at the PSJA Early College High School (805 W Ridge Rd, San Juan, TX).

Join us in spreading the message of kindness, health, and a drug-free future!

For coverage information or interviews, please call 956-586-2111 or 956-586-2110.

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WHAT: 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade

WHEN: Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 9:00 AM

WHERE: Starting at Nebraska and 8th St, San Juan, TX and ending at PSJA ECHS Stadium (805 W

Ridge, San Juan, TX)

Courtesy image