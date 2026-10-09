Los Muertos Bailan: Canta Y No Llores coming to Edinburg, Oct. 23rd

The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department, in partnership with the South Texas Music & Cultural Arts Foundation, invites the community to experience Los Muertos Bailan: Canta Y No Llores on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Edinburg Arts, Culture & Event (ACE) Center. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department, in partnership with the South Texas Music & Cultural Arts Foundation, invites the community to experience Los Muertos Bailan: Canta Y No Llores on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Edinburg Arts, Culture & Event (ACE) Center.

Los Muertos Bailan: Canta Y No Llores will feature a full day of beautiful mariachi music, celebrating local talent of all ages through a Mariachi Voice Competition and an evening Mariachi Showcase Concert. The event will highlight the rich tradition of mariachi music in South Texas while providing an opportunity for emerging vocalists to take the stage and share their talent with the community.

The Mariachi Voice Competition will feature contestants competing across three categories: Grades 3–8, Grades 9–12, and Open Community (post-high school). Semifinals will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with contestants judged on vocal technique, expression, interpretation, showmanship, and stage presence. Winners from each category will advance to the evening finals and be invited to perform as part of the Mariachi Showcase.

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The evening program will begin at 7 p.m. with the Mariachi Voice Competition Finals, followed by performances by Mariachi Aztlán and invited mariachi guests. The showcase will spotlight talented mariachi performers from throughout the community.

Event Details Date: Friday, October 23, 2026 Performance Time Slots: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: $10 All Day Attendee Ticket | $25 Competition Entry Fee Ticket Location: Edinburg ACE Center, 315 W. McIntyre St., Edinburg

For competition details, registration information, and additional updates, please visit southtexasmusic.org/los-muertos-bailan-2026/.

For more information about this ticketed event, call (956) 388-8224 or visit edinburgarts.com/losmuertosbailan

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