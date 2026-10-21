PSJA Education Foundation Gala Fundraiser Set for Oct, 22nd  

The PSJA Education Foundation will host its 14th Annual PSJA Education Foundation Gala on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Bert Ogden Arena. The signature community event raises vital funds to directly support student scholarships and teacher mini-grants across the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD). Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas — The PSJA Education Foundation will host its 14th Annual PSJA Education Foundation Gala on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Bert Ogden Arena. The signature community event raises vital funds to directly support student scholarships and teacher mini-grants across the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD).

Since its establishment in 2013, the PSJA Education Foundation has awarded over $3.5 million to support educational initiatives within PSJA ISD. For the 2025-2026 school year alone, the foundation awarded more than $38,000 in teacher mini-grants and provided over $320,000 in student scholarships, funded primarily by generous community partners and the payroll deductions of dedicated PSJA ISD employees.

The evening will feature live entertainment from Derek Spencer, who will perform a highly anticipated “Tribute Show to George Strait,” celebrating the iconic hits of the King of Country. Alongside the live musical performances, guests will have the opportunity to participate in both live and silent auctions featuring exclusive items, packages, and local experiences donated by community business partners.

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WHAT: 14th Annual PSJA Education Foundation Gala Fundraiser

WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Bert Ogden Arena, 4900s I-69C, Edinburg, TX 78539

Courtesy image