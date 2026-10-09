Phase II of Veterans Detention Pond Project Set to Begin in Edinburg

Committed to improving drainage systems in the City of Edinburg, city staff will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the Veterans Detention Pond Project on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – Committed to improving drainage systems in the City of Edinburg, city staff will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the Veterans Detention Pond Project on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Originally funded through the 2018 General Bond Election, Phase II of the project began with the award of Phase I on July 6, 2021. Drainage work was completed for the first phase on Rojas Street, Santa Maria Street, and Thompson Road in the fall of 2023.

Phase II, the final phase of the Veterans Detention Pond Project, includes the completion of the main item – the detention pond. The pond will provide additional detention volume and increase drainage conveyance capacity within the current storm sewer system, better preparing the area around Veterans Boulevard and Alberta Road in the event of a major storm.

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The anticipated completion date of the $760,000 phase is 6 months from its commencement. Members of the media and Edinburg residents are encouraged to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 1601 E. Alberta Road, near the northeast corner of South Veterans Boulevard and East Alberta Road, to learn more about the project.



Who: City of Edinburg What: Veterans Detention Pond Project Where: 1601 E. Alberta Road, northeast corner of S. Veterans Blvd. and E. Alberta Rd. When: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 10 a.m.

Courtesy image