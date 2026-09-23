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Changes Coming to Texas Secretary of State Business Filings, Sept. 29th

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SOSPortal will replace both SOSDirect and SOSUpload, bringing filing, ordering and searching together into a single, streamlined platform. Image for illustration purposes
SOSPortal will replace both SOSDirect and SOSUpload, bringing filing, ordering and searching together into a single, streamlined platform. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – The SOSPortal, a new Business Filing system, will be launched on September 29, 2026.

SOSPortal will replace both SOSDirect and SOSUpload, bringing filing, ordering and searching together into a single, streamlined platform.  

Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden

As they prepare for the release of the modernized SOSPortal, please note the following important updates:

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  • Online filing services, searches and orders will be unavailable from September 25 at 12 p.m. through September 29 at 8 a.m.

To accommodate over-the-counter submissions, please note the following cut-off timesfor Texas Express, our same-day and next day service

  • Next-Day Filings: Requests for next-day processing must be received by 12 pm on September 24. These will be processed by the end of the day on September 25.
  • Same-Day: All requests for same-day processing must be received by 12 pm on September 25 and will be processed by the end of the day on September 25.
  • Standard Expedited and Routine Filings: These will still be accepted until 5 pm on September 25 and September 28 but will not be processed until the new system is implemented.    

What is changing?

Key features and enhancements include:

  • A modern, user‑friendly design
  • Enhanced security through multi‑factor authentication
  • Ability to file all documents through SOSPortal, including mergers and conversions
  • Option to save filings as drafts
  • Ability to check status and retrieve filings from the My Submissions page
  • Shopping cart and expedited submission options
  • Client Accounts will not be available in the new system
  • Accepted payment methods in SOSPortal will be ACH and credit card

Updates

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For updates on SOSPortal and other modernization efforts sign up now

Information source: Texas Secretary of State’s Office

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