Changes Coming to Texas Secretary of State Business Filings, Sept. 29th

SOSPortal will replace both SOSDirect and SOSUpload, bringing filing, ordering and searching together into a single, streamlined platform. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – The SOSPortal, a new Business Filing system, will be launched on September 29, 2026.

SOSPortal will replace both SOSDirect and SOSUpload, bringing filing, ordering and searching together into a single, streamlined platform.

Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden

As they prepare for the release of the modernized SOSPortal, please note the following important updates:

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Online filing services, searches and orders will be unavailable from September 25 at 12 p.m. through September 29 at 8 a.m.

To accommodate over-the-counter submissions, please note the following cut-off timesfor Texas Express, our same-day and next day service:

Next-Day Filings: Requests for next-day processing must be received by 12 pm on September 24. These will be processed by the end of the day on September 25.

Same-Day: All requests for same-day processing must be received by 12 pm on September 25 and will be processed by the end of the day on September 25.

Standard Expedited and Routine Filings: These will still be accepted until 5 pm on September 25 and September 28 but will not be processed until the new system is implemented.

What is changing?

Key features and enhancements include:

A modern, user‑friendly design

Enhanced security through multi‑factor authentication

Ability to file all documents through SOSPortal, including mergers and conversions

Option to save filings as drafts

Ability to check status and retrieve filings from the My Submissions page

Shopping cart and expedited submission options

Client Accounts will not be available in the new system

Accepted payment methods in SOSPortal will be ACH and credit card

Updates

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For updates on SOSPortal and other modernization efforts sign up now.

Information source: Texas Secretary of State’s Office