McAllen ISD Deaf Education Teacher Earns Legacy of Learning Grant



McAllen ISD officials and officials from J. Gonzalez Law Firm joined Escandon Elementary staff and students for a photo Oct. 16, 2026 celebrating the award of $1,000 from Legacy of Learning to go toward the creation of a Deaf Discovery Studio at the campus. The grant recipient is Teacher Jenny Carpenter (with glasses holding check), next to her at right is Attorney J. Gonzalez, Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez, Deputy Superintendent Lorena Garcia and Escandon School Principal Karla Rodriguez. Image courtesy of MISD

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – A McAllen ISD elementary teacher recently received funding to create a space designed for her deaf and hard of hearing students.

Jenny Carpenter of Escandon Elementary received $1,000 as a finalist in the J. Gonzalez Law Firm’s Legacy of Learning giveaway. Attorney J. Gonzalez presented the prize to her on October 16.

Ms. Carpenter had submitted an idea to create a Deaf Discovery Studio at Escandon. The $1,000 will now help make it a reality. While designed with younger students in mind, all deaf and hard of hearing students, in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will benefit.

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“All deaf students on this campus will have access to the materials of this discovery studio,” Ms. Carpenter wrote. “This grant gives me hope that, one day, these students will have that dream classroom and to be exposed to language the way they know how.”

She explained her students’ need for a space “where students can explore, communicate, create, have fun and develop a love for learning.”

It would become a permanent and innovative learning environment for young deaf learners.

“Students will engage with academic concepts through visual materials, sign language, printed language, technology, storytelling, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities, and creative expression,” she wrote.

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The studio would be equipped to help students build vocabulary, retell stories, explore science concepts, practice literacy and math skills, and communicate ideas through hands-on activities. They would also be able to record themselves signing stories and creating video portfolios.

“The Deaf Discovery Studio will be more than a classroom,” she added. “It will be a place where young deaf learners can discover their abilities, express themselves and proudly share their knowledge while building communication, creativity, confidence, and academic success.”