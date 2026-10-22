J. Gonzalez Injury Attorneys Awards $20,000 to 2026 Legacy of Learning Winners. Donna North High School’s veterinary science program earns the $10,000 grand prize; ten additional recipients receive $1,000 each. Courtesy image

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McALLEN, Texas – J. Gonzalez Injury Attorneys Awards $20,000 to 2026 Legacy of Learning Winners. Donna North High School’s veterinary science program earns the $10,000 grand prize; ten additional recipients receive $1,000 each.

The firm extends special congratulations to the students of Donna North High School’s nationally recognized, championship-winning veterinary science program and teacher Amanda Cedillo. Their dedication has built a program that continues to set the standard for excellence.

The $10,000 investment will further strengthen the program’s spay-and-neuter clinics, where students gain hands-on experience alongside veterinary professionals and expand access to essential animal care services in the Rio Grande Valley. This funding helps students prepare for future careers while providing a meaningful service to local families and their animals. “As a former educator, I understand how hard teachers work to give their students every opportunity, often with limited resources,” said Attorney Jesse Gonzalez. “Here in the Rio Grande Valley, we have talented students and dedicated teachers who deserve the tools to succeed. That’s why Legacy of Learning matters to me. We’re helping turn classroom needs into opportunities that prepare students for their future.”

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2026 Legacy of Learning Grand Prize Winner — $10,000

Donna – Donna North High School: Amanda Cedillo, Teacher, Veterinary Science, where students gain hands-on experience alongside veterinary professionals and expand

Check out the gallery below 2026 Legacy of Learning Award Recipients — $1,000 Each. All Courtesy images

Raymondville – Pittman Elementary: Raul Gonzalez, Administrator San Benito – Riverside Middle School: Sylvia Juarez, Social Worker Brownsville – Proyecto Juan Diego: Maria Elena de la O, Program Coordinator La Villa – La Villa High School: Brenda Cantu, School Nurse Donna – Sauceda STEAM Academy: Margarita R. Villa, 6th Grade Science Teacher Mission – Mission High School: Geoffrey Westby, Teacher, Aquatic Science Program McAllen – Escandon Elementary: Jenny R. Carpenter, Teacher RGV Chess & Learning Center: Johnny Boyd, Coach Harlingen – Nelda Alonzo, Administrator, Harlingen CISD

Each $1,000 award supports the recipient’s work to address educational needs and create opportunities for the students and schools it serves.

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An Educator’s Commitment to Giving Back:

Attorney Jesse Gonzalez’s commitment to education is rooted in his own experience as an educator and his understanding of the challenges teachers face in meeting students’ needs with limited resources. Through Legacy of Learning, he continues to give back by helping schools close resource gaps and providing students and teachers with more opportunities to learn, grow, and succeed.

The 2026 Legacy of Learning campaign continues that commitment—investing in local education and helping turn student potential into practical skills, meaningful experiences, and stronger communities.