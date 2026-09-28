IDEA Public Schools Offers Free Supper Through State Food Program

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will be implementing the Child and Adult Food Care Program (CAFCP) under the Texas Department of Agriculture beginning October 1. Image courtesy of IDEA Public Schools

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will be implementing the Child and Adult Food Care Program (CAFCP) under the Texas Department of Agriculture beginning October 1. Meal service times will fluctuate by campus, beginning as early as 3:15 p.m. For exact mealtimes, families can contact their desired campus location. All IDEA schools in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) will provide nutritious supper meals to all students in the community who are under 18 at no charge. Students do not need to attend IDEA to participate.

“When students have access to nutritious meals, they’re better equipped to learn, grow, and succeed both in and out of the classroom,” said Fernando Aguilar, Senior Vice President of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools. “Offering free supper is a natural extension of IDEA’s commitment to ensuring students have access to the nutritious food they need throughout the day. We’re proud to continue to support our students in our communities and help ensure that no child has to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

The 26 IDEA RGV qualifying campuses for CAFCP are:

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IDEA Alamo

IDEA Brownsville

IDEA Donna

IDEA Edinburg

IDEA Elsa

IDEA Frontier

IDEA Harlingen

IDEA La Joya

IDEA Los Encinos

IDEA McAllen

IDEA Mission

IDEA North Mission

IDEA Owassa

IDEA Palmview

IDEA Pharr

IDEA Quest

IDEA Rio Grande City

IDEA Riverview

IDEA Robindale

IDEA San Benito

IDEA San Juan

IDEA Sports Park

IDEA Toros

IDEA Tres Lagos

IDEA Weslaco

IDEA Weslaco Pike

No action is required from families for their child(ren) to participate in the free meal offerings. The program builds on IDEA’s existing commitment to providing free breakfast and lunch for all IDEA students through the Community Eligibility Provision. IDEA’s Child Nutrition Program aims to provide all students with healthy meal options, including proteins, assorted fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and milk with every meal.