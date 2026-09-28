SpaceX-Backed Water Projects Could Add 18 Million Gallons Daily in Brownsville

The Southmost Regional Water Authority’s brackish-groundwater desalination facility in Brownsville could receive SpaceX-backed funding for an expansion expected to add approximately 10 million gallons of daily water capacity. Photo courtesy of the Texas Water Development Board. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville City Commission has advanced two major water infrastructure projects eligible for up to $220 million from SpaceX, moving a closely watched public-private agreement toward implementation.

During its Sept. 22 meeting, commissioners approved Resolution No. 2026-127, designating projects benefiting the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and Southmost Regional Water Authority as qualifying projects under an Aug. 29 agreement between the city and SpaceX.

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The resolution also ratified an escrow agreement involving Brownsville, SpaceX and PlainsCapital Bank, which will hold and release the company’s contributions as contractual and construction milestones are met.

The first project would develop BPUB’s potable-reuse and wastewater-reclamation system, potentially adding about 8 million gallons per day to the regional water supply.

The second would expand the Southmost Regional Water Authority’s brackish-groundwater treatment system, adding an estimated 10 million gallons per day. Together, the projects could create approximately 18 million gallons of additional daily capacity, although those figures remain subject to engineering, permitting, and project development.

SpaceX may contribute up to $220 million under the agreement. The funding structure calls for an initial $40 million escrow deposit, followed by six quarterly installments of $30 million. Money may be released only after contracts establish costs, completion milestones, and other project requirements.

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The agreement does not give SpaceX ownership of the water infrastructure, nor does it reserve any of the additional capacity for the company. SpaceX’s payments are treated as contributions rather than purchases of water, an ownership interest, or advance payments of utility rates.

How the agreement developed

Brownsville and SpaceX entered the binding memorandum of understanding during a special City Commission meeting on Aug. 29. At the same meeting, commissioners unanimously approved removing approximately 444.45 acres near the Port of Brownsville from the city’s jurisdiction.

SpaceX was under contract to acquire the property, located between the city landfill and the port. The company sought the jurisdictional change as it considered an unidentified development project in the area.

The two actions generated controversy because they were considered during the same meeting and SpaceX conditioned its funding offer on action that day. Mayor John Cowen described the proposal at the time as a “take-it-or-leave-it” decision. Some residents criticized the speed and transparency of the process.

Subsequent reporting characterized the arrangement as water funding provided in exchange for Brownsville relinquishing jurisdiction over the property. The city later said the water agreement and deannexation were separate and independent actions, not a trade of municipal authority for infrastructure funding.

The Sept. 22 resolution represents the next phase of the agreement. It identifies the projects eligible for funding and establishes the escrow framework, but it does not mean the full $220 million has been spent or that construction is ready to begin. Additional contracts, engineering work, permits and milestone schedules will be required.

The Southmost Regional Water Authority project builds on the region’s decades-long effort to reduce its dependence on the Rio Grande.

The authority’s brackish-groundwater system emerged from a regional partnership formed amid drought conditions in the late 1990s. Its plant pumps slightly salty groundwater from wells and uses microfiltration and reverse osmosis to produce drinking water.

The facility reached a production capacity of 10 million gallons per day in 2015. Its expansion would add another 10 million gallons daily, effectively doubling that capacity and providing a water source independent of Rio Grande flows.

BPUB’s proposed potable-reuse project would provide another drought-resistant supply by treating reclaimed wastewater to drinking-water standards. Officials previously said the SpaceX contribution could accelerate that project, which had already received $12.7 million in state funding.

If completed as proposed, the two projects would represent one of the largest expansions of alternative water supplies in the Rio Grande Valley. They would also test whether the funding structure negotiated with SpaceX can translate a corporate commitment into publicly owned infrastructure without granting the company control over the resulting water capacity.