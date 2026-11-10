City of Pharr Communications Wins 10 State Awards

The City of Pharr’s Office of City Communications received 10 awards, including four first-place honors, during the 2026 TATOA Government Programming Awards ceremony held November 5 at The Venues at San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, Texas. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — The City of Pharr’s Office of City Communications received 10 awards, including four first-place honors, during the 2026 TATOA Government Programming Awards ceremony held November 5 at The Venues at San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, Texas.

TATOA presented the awards during its 30th Annual Conference, held November 4–6, 2026, in San Antonio. The organization recognizes work produced by government communications departments, including television programming, video production, public information campaigns, and digital communications.

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The City of Pharr’s Office of City Communications with the awards. Image courtesy of The City pf Pharr

The City of Pharr announced the results, recognizing its communications employees for keeping residents informed about municipal services, programs, and community activities.

According to the city, the awards reflect the department’s commitment to providing timely and meaningful information about local government and the people and initiatives serving the community.

The recognition follows several years of awards for the city’s communications operations.

In 2024, Pharr received three TATOA awards. The following year, the department earned eight awards and two honorable mentions from the organization.

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In October 2026, the city also announced it had received 12 national awards from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA), a separate organization that recognizes government communications and programming nationwide.

Those national honors recognized projects involving community awareness, social media, public safety, employee training, and event promotion.

The Office of City Communications shares information about municipal government activities, public services, community programs, and other developments affecting Pharr residents.

The City of Pharr’s Office of City Communications 10 Awards. Image courtesy of The City pf Pharr

Its work includes producing videos, photographs, graphics, and public information materials that help communicate city initiatives and activities.

In announcing the awards, the department thanked City Management for its continued support and encouragement of the communications team.

The city also congratulated other Rio Grande Valley municipalities recognized during the TATOA awards program, acknowledging their achievements in government communications.

The 2026 results add to Pharr’s previous state and national municipal communications awards.

The city said its communications team remains focused on keeping residents informed and sharing information about the people, programs, and initiatives that contribute to the community.