Brownsville Public Meeting Set on Proposed Drainage Fees and Infrastructure Plans, Oct. 21st

The City of Brownsville, the Engineering and Public Works (EPW) Department, in partnership with consulting firm Freese and Nichols, is hosting the COB Drainage Utility and Fee Community Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch on Central Boulevard. Image courtesy of the City of Brownsville

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The City of Brownsville, the Engineering and Public Works (EPW) Department, in partnership with consulting firm Freese and Nichols, is hosting the COB Drainage Utility and Fee Community Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch on Central Boulevard.

The community fair is providing residents with information about the proposed Municipal Drainage Utility Fee, how it will impact their monthly utility bills and how dedicated funding will support improved drainage services, flood prevention and infrastructure investments throughout Brownsville.

The event will feature educational booths, interactive displays and opportunities for residents to speak directly with City staff and project representatives, ask questions and gain a better understanding of how the proposed drainage utility would benefit their neighborhoods. Key topics of discussion include:

- Advertisement -







Proposed Drainage Fee Rates: Learn about the proposed monthly rates and how fees would be calculated.

Capital Improvement Plan: Explore planned drainage projects and infrastructure investments designed to reduce flooding and improve stormwater management.

EPW Operations: Discover how the City maintains storm drains, drainage channels and resacas, and how the proposed utility would improve these services.

Under the proposed fee structure, approximately 90% of residential properties would continue paying $6.25 per month, while approximately 10% would pay a reduced rate of $3. The new fee would replace the existing Resaca Fee and is projected to generate $6.6 million annually for citywide drainage maintenance, flood reduction and infrastructure improvements. City Commissioners are looking to consider a third fee option to better meet residents’ affordability.

The fee funds are expected to allow the City to move toward a more proactive approach to drainage management, addressing maintenance needs before they develop into larger problems, improving response capabilities and supporting long-term investments in flood mitigation.

The proposed utility is also expected to transfer approximately $740,000 in eligible annual stormwater operating expenses from the City’s General Fund to the dedicated utility, potentially providing greater flexibility for other essential municipal services.

As Brownsville continues to grow, maintaining and modernizing drainage infrastructure remains essential to protecting homes, businesses, roadways and the overall quality of life of residents.

- Advertisement -







Residents are encouraged to attend.

Event Details: What: COB Drainage Fee Community Fair When: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Where: Brownsville Public Library Main Branch 2600 Central Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78520