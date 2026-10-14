Beer Around the World Returns to Fiesta de Palmas, Oct 17th

Get ready to sip, savor and explore flavors at Beer Around the World! The annual event returns Saturday, October 17, 2026, bringing an exciting evening of international brews, delicious bites and great company to the McAllen Performing Arts Center Lawn during Fiesta de Palmas. Image for illustration purposes

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McALLEN, Texas – Get ready to sip, savor and explore flavors at Beer Around the World! The annual event returns Saturday, October 17, 2026, bringing an exciting evening of international brews, delicious bites and great company to the McAllen Performing Arts Center Lawn during Fiesta de Palmas.

From discovering new favorites to enjoying great food and the lively festival atmosphere, Beer Around the World offers a chance to experience global flavors without leaving McAllen. Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out, this popular tasting event brings people together over great drinks, food, and a shared purpose. Net proceeds will benefit Hope Family Health Center, supporting its efforts to provide essential healthcare services to uninsured individuals and families throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Hope Family Health Center is a local nonprofit that provides primary medical care and integrated behavioral health services to individuals and families facing barriers to healthcare access, helping promote healthier lives.

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Event Details

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: McAllen Performing Arts Center Lawn | 801 Convention Center Blvd, McAllen, TX

To purchase tickets, visit Fiestadepalmas.com or the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office.

Fiesta de Palmas is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and community partners, including McAllen International Airport, L&F Distributors, Pepsi, H-E-B Helping Here, Reliant, Oscar Health, Law Office of Javier Villarreal, McAllen Shines, Kall Aguas Frescas, Statewide Remodeling, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and METRO McAllen.

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