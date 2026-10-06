Governor Orders Flags to Half-Staff Wednesday, Oct. 7th in Solidarity with Israel

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the United States and Texas flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in solidarity with the State of Israel and in honor of the men, women, and children murdered in the brutal October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. AI image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott ordered the United States and Texas flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in solidarity with the State of Israel and in honor of the men, women, and children murdered in the brutal October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

“Three years ago, Hamas carried out a brutal terrorist attack on the State of Israel and murdered more than 1,200 men, women, and children,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas stands with Israel and with the Jewish community. We will always honor the lives lost that day.”

Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

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Individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other political subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags for the same period.

Read the Governor’s flag order here.